Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

