Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,157. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

