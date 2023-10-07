Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,007. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

