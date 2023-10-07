Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 47,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,582. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at $551,762.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,762.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,981 shares of company stock valued at $213,257 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

