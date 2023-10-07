Comparing Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galera Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Spruce Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 4,458.82%. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 272.17%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -139.38% Spruce Biosciences N/A -54.80% -43.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$62.22 million ($2.16) -0.08 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.18 million ($1.67) -1.23

Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also developing GC4711, a dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

