Comparing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.44 $6.26 billion $4.32 6.32 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.96 $32.31 million $1.09 12.72

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 11 7 0 2.39 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Truist Financial and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.47%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 20.17% 11.73% 1.16% NewtekOne 15.62% 12.02% 2.99%

Volatility & Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Truist Financial pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats NewtekOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

