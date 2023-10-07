Compound Price Reaches $43.74 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $43.74 or 0.00156461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $345.78 million and $24.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,905,172 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,905,171.71394833 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.1605622 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $31,147,064.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.