Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

