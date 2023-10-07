Conflux Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $416.12 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00234375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.52 or 0.00823959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00553778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00055964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00127173 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,091,387 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,268,846,047.4255233 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13112898 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,915,413.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.