Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $311.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,955. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 158.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

