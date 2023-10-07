Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.60. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

