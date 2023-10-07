Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

