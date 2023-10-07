Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
Shares of CPSS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 6,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 19.73%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
