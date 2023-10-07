Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 6,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 19.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 80.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

