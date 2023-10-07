Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

