Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,714. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.