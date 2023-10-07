Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shares of CYTK traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 2,580,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,517. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,857,960. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

