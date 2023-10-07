Decred Market Cap Hits $204.58 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00046883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $204.58 million and $562,341.41 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00156098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003581 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,547,841 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

