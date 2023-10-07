DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $215.67 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $215.67 million and $4.83 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,072,602,679 coins and its circulating supply is 754,795,918 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

