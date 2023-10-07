Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

