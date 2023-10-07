Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $66.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.