DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $16,293.87 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

