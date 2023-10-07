Dero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,100.89 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dero has a market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $6,100.89 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00009141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,227 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

