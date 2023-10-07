Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,868. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

