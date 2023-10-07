Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 922,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,480. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

