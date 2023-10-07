Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 529,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,338. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

