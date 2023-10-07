Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.36. 4,989,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

