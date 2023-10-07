Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,640. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.65.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

