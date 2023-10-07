Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,843. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

View Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.