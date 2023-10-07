Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.99. 1,932,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,540. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

