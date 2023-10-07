Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $23.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $565.22. 4,745,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.