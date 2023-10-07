Energi Price Reaches $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $82,521.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,310,367 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

