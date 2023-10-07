Energi Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Energi has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $82,323.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,297,489 coins and its circulating supply is 69,297,564 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

