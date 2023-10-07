Ethernity Chain Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $43.88 million and $275,345.71 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00005243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

