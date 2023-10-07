FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.90. 1,580,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,353. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

