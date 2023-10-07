Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.18 million and $41,516.05 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,967.35 or 1.00003251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99214594 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $41,683.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.