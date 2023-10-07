Fetch.ai Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $179.41 million and $10.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,340,254 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

