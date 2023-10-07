Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.