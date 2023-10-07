Fifth Third Bancorp Has $241.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $845.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,660. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

