Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $56,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 408,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,007. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

