Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.93. 994,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,549. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.