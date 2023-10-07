Financial Survey: CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) vs. Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS N/A N/A N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland 4.14% 17.52% 7.41%

Dividends

CHS pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Archer-Daniels-Midland pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Archer-Daniels-Midland pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $32.64 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland $101.85 billion 0.38 $4.34 billion $7.49 9.73

This table compares CHS and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than CHS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CHS and Archer-Daniels-Midland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland 0 3 5 0 2.63

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Archer-Daniels-Midland’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer-Daniels-Midland is more favorable than CHS.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland beats CHS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. The company was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It originates, merchandises, stores, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds and soft seeds. The company also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and structured trade finance activities. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal; distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also offers futures commission merchant; commodity brokerage services; cash margins and securities pledged to commodity exchange clearinghouses; and cash pledged as security under certain insurance arrangements. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

