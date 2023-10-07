First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 20,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 23,523.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

