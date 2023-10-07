First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.42.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,984. First Solar has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

