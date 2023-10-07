First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $73.71. 508,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.