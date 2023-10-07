Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

FLXS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 21,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,871. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

