FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 25,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. FONAR has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FONAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FONAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FONAR by 38,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

