Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.92. 36,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.54.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

