Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.
Fossil Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 503,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
