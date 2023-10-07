Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Fossil Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 503,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fossil Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,458,519 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 359,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,417 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 367,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,285 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 355,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.