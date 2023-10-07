Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

FOXF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.94. 183,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

