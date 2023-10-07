FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRPH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326. The company has a market capitalization of $522.69 million, a P/E ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

