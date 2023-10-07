FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FRP Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FRPH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326. The company has a market capitalization of $522.69 million, a P/E ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.